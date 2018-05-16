Selkirk thief caught napping at scene of crime

A tired teenage thief fell asleep in a house he was stealing valuables from, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Kieran Barron, 19, appeared from custody to plead guilty to stealing a coat, laptop computer, money, vehicle keys and ear-rings from a property in Beechbank, Selkirk, on Saturday.

Fiscal Graham Fraser said the householders returned to find a garage door slightly open and a light on in the living room and it was obvious the house had been rifled through.

They discovered Barron lying on the couch asleep, and he appeared to be out cold.

There were playing cards scattered all the floor.

When he was woken up, a large quantity of coins and a set of van keys fell from his pockets, as well as ear-rings he had taken.

A laptop was found outside a window, having been put there by Barron.

Mr Fraser added that Barron initially claimed he lived at the house, but that was obviously not the case.

He said: “The householders were very upset at what happened.”

The teenager, of Harrison Place, Selkirk, had sentence deferred until Monday, June 18, for the production of background reports.