A teenager has admitted breaching an anti-social behaviour order by playing music at excessive volume at his Buccleuch Road home in Selkirk on Hogmanay.

David Cotton, 19, pleaded guilty to that offence at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

He had previously admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police a wrong name and date of birth.

Cotton was ordered to carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work and given a one-year supervision order.