Selkirk teenager given interim ban for driving without insurance or licence

A teenager caught driving twice within six weeks without insurance has been banned from the road.

Marcus Sinclair, 18, pleaded guilty to committing those offences on the A707 Selkirk-Yair road on July 5 and on the A7 in Galashiels on August 24.

Sinclair, of Muthag Street, Selkirk, also admitted having no licence on both occasions.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said it was a matter of concern that in both cases he had passengers in the vehicle, putting them at risk as well as himself and the general public.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that Sinclair crashed his vehicle just outside Galashiels in August.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until January 14 for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

He imposed an interim disqualification from driving for the time being on Sinclair.