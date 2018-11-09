Selkirk teenager fined £150 over birthday bust-up

A teenager out celebrating her 19th birthday got involved in a drunken bust-up with the police and ended up in Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Alisha Brown pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the B7079 road near Selkirk and in a police vehicle travelling to Hawick police station.

She admitted shouting, screaming and swearing and repeatedly striking the interior of a police vehicle.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the incident started at around 9pm on September 8 when Brown was spotted in Selkirk’s Ettrick Road appearing to be “heavily intoxicated” and being followed by a man trying to calm her down.

He continued: “She was making a lot of noise, and a member of the public phoned the police at this stage because of the shouting and swearing.

“The male told police she had been consuming alcohol, and the officers tried to get her to calm down, but she would not and was taken into custody.

“This behaviour continued all the way to the police station.”

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had been drinking to celebrate her birthday and was feeling emotional because her stepfather had died recently.

He said: “She was struggling emotionally and sought consolement in alcohol.”

Brown, of Bannerfield Drive, Selkirk, was fined £150.