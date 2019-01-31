Selkirk stage company coming back with a bang

The Beast from the East wreaked havoc on Selkirk Musical Theatre Company’s production of Copacabana last March, forcing the cancellation of two shows in the week-long run.

But that hasn’t put our song and dance fanatics off, and they’re returning to the stage at the town’s Victoria Halls this year with their production of Made in Dagenham with more enthusiasm than ever.

“The energy amongst the company this year is different than ever before,” Selkirk Musical Theatre Company president, Stuart Mitchell, said.

“The show moves at a fast pace and has a lot of emotion crammed in. There are some very sad moments, a lot of powerful songs and many, many funny moments.

“With the snow disaster hitting the company hard last year, we need the people of Selkirk and further afield to come and support us. It’ll be worth it, for sure.

“Rehearsals are going well, and everyone is filled with love for the show, and for the story based on the real women of Dagenham.”

The 2014 musical, scripted by Richard Bean and based on the 2010 Nigel Cole-directed film of the same name starring Sally Hawkins, is set in Dagenham in London in 1968.

It tells the story of women workers at the Ford car factory there and the fight for equal pay with their male counterparts.

Based around a strike and political battle that ultimately advanced the cause of women’s rights around the world, it promises a laugh-a-minute storyline, ballsy characters and great music.

The show runs from February 26 to March 3, and tickets go on sale at a coffee morning in Selkirk Parish Church this Saturday from 10am to noon.

After that, they’ll be available from Monday at Scott’s Selkirk between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Saturday and by calling 07707 342574.

Tickets cost £12 and £10 for concessions.