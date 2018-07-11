Selkirk soldier found dead at Army barracks

An investigation is under way following the death of a 19-year-old soldier from Selkirk.

Highlander Alistair McLeish was found dead last Tuesday at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire.

He was serving with the 4th battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Mr McLeish joined the Army after leaving Selkirk High School in 2015.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm the death of Highlander Alistair McLeish of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

“This is currently being investigated, and it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time.”