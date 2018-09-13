Selkirk Silver Band saddle up for Cheltenham

Selkirk Silver Band has its sights well and truly set on Cheltenham glory as members head south this weekend.

The band held its final open rehearsal in the Victoria Halls on Monday night (pictured) ahead of this weekend’s British Brass Band Championships at Cheltenham.

More than 40 band members and supporters, including the 25-strong competition band under bandmaster Colin Kemp and guest conductor Stuart Black, will head south for the weekend, competing at the championships on Saturday.

The band qualified for the event by placing second in their section at the Scottish Championships in March. That same feat saw them promoted from the third section to the second for next season