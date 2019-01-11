Selkirk Shedders double membership after just six months on site

Selkirk Shedders will celebrate their half-year anniversary this month and will do so in style, having now transformed their new premises beyond recognition and also doubled their membership.

The group took over the disused unit at the former Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team building last August with a membership of around 30.

But today it boasts more than 60 men and women members, with more than 15 of those turning out each week to enjoy all manner of craft activities and gardening jobs.

Chairman of the group, known as the Selkirk Shedders for short, Nick de Burgh Whyte said: “Selkirk Community Shed will have been going just about six months by the end of January, and it has come a long way already.

“From an empty garage and an overgrown garden, there is now a well kitted out woodworking workshop and a comfortable social room for folk to sit and have a chat.

“We also have a revamped garden area, cleared of weeds and on the starting blocks for the coming spring.

“Over 60 folk have signed up to be members, with around 15 turning up every session.

“These are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm.”

The group has already hosted its first sale and its current big project is the sorting and recycling of a large amount of donated wool – the majority of which was produced in Selkirk’s mills of years gone by.

“The wool would be ideal for crafters – a vast range of colours and plys are available in exchange for a donation to the shed,” Nick added.

More than four years in the making, after troubles finding a suitable and permanent home for the shed, delayed things, the group exists to tackle social isolation in the town.

Unlike many men’s sheds, the Selkirk Community Shed is open to women too and is also busy working to set up a partnership with the high school going forward.

There are also plans to hold the shed’s second fundraising sale. A date is yet to be set but it will take place one Saturday morning in February and shed-made products and surplus donated items will be on sale.

Anyone wanting to know more about joining Selkirk Community Shed can contact the Shedders on 07756 332691 or via their Facebook page by searching @selkirkshedders .

Alternatively you can pop in to the shed, next to the Argus Centre at Goslawdales, on Tuesday or Thursday between 10am and 4pm.