Selkirk’s the place to be tomorrow!

There’s plenty going on in the Royal Burgh of Selkirk tomorrow (Saturday), so it’s well worth a visit.

The rejuvenated Market Place plays host to a farmers’ market in the morning – hopefully the first of many, held on a monthly basis.

There will be plenty of local produce available to buy.

At 1pm, at the crossing gate on the flood defence wall along Riverside Road (opposite Elliot Furniture), artist Svetlana Kondakova and Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme project manager Conor Price will unveil the new artwork A Selkirk Legacy.

The mosaic mural stretches along a 200m flood defence wall, portraying 19 people taking part in Selkirk Common Riding, a mythological kelpie being tamed by local Scout Leader Graham Coulson and 94 leaping salmon mosaics made by Souters of all ages.

Also, at the Haining, it’s the annual Dandie Dinmont Derby, which opens at 2pm, and features several races for the popular wee dogs. It’s the largest gathering of the terriers of the year.

That event is sponsored by Barking Mad Dog Care, The Fleece Bar & Kitchen, Ballantynes of Walkerburn and Scotch Tweed.