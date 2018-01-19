Selkirk’s holding out for a hero

Souters are being tasked to find a hero capable of protecting Selkirk from a mythical creature.

The artist who has been commissioned to create a large mosaic feature on the town’s flood wall is asking townsfolk to nominate a “living local hero” who will be depicted taming a kelpie as part of a large mosaic mural stretching between the new crossing gate and the Bridge Street footbridge.

The winner will be depicted as ‘protector of the town’ by showing them taming the kelpie, which will represent floods threatening the area.

The mosaic is being created by artist Svetlana Kondakova, who was awarded this community art project by the Selkirk Flood Protection Scheme following an open call for designs.

Her project entitled ‘A Selkirk Legacy’ has already seen involvement from the local community who have designed leaping salmon mosaics in workshops.

Svetlana is encouraging Souters to nominate those who have had a positive impact on the town and its people, whether it be through community work, remarkable acts, special achievements or simply by having an extraordinary personality.

The nominations are open to everyone. Nominees must have strong ties to Selkirk and be living in the area so they are able to model for the mosaic.

All those wishing to submit a nomination must do so before noon on February 7, by visiting www.svetlanakondakova.com and following the online instructions. A shortlist will then be drawn up and put to a public vote from February 15 to March 4.

Svetlana said: “It is very important to me to provide everyone who cares about the town with an opportunity to make an input, so it is only natural to ask people who they would like to see immortalised in this part of the mural.”

“I am hoping that the mosaic portrait will act as a contemporary monument to the winner and the achievements that led them to be voted for, inspiring visitors for decades to come.”

As well as the mythological scene, the mosaic will include other portraits of notable locals from the past and present taking part in the common riding, along with many leaping salmon mosaics, representing the local wildlife, made by the people of Selkirk themselves.