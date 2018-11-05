Selkirk’s first fireworks event goes with a bang

Selkirk’s first-ever fireworks event has been hailed a huge success after it went with a bang on Sunday.

Around 500 folk flocked to the Haining Estate for the free display organised by volunteers from Rowland’s, Scott’s Selkirk and the Haining Estate.

Kids from Rowlands man the sweet stall at the Haining.

Rowland’s, a youth project based Selkirk, raised £2,000 needed for the display by holding fundraising events and collecting donations.

Susan Law, from the charity, said: “We felt we needed to do something a bit bigger to recognise the Year of the Young People.

“We had our year of the young people ambassador Kaitlin Riddell there to talk about her work. We went straight to the top, too and invited Nicola Sturgeon. She sent along Paul Wheelhouse MSP who was great and spent time chatting, helping shoogle tins and speaking to our young people.”

Eighty youngsters were on hand to help volunteers sell toffee apples, mulled wine, glow sticks and torches and young drummers led a procession to the lochside to enjoy the display - which was started by birthday girl Kyla Pettie, who turned six the day before.

Hundreds gather beside the Haining loch to enjoy the display.

Rain threatened to turn the event into a damp squib, so it was moved from Saturday night to Sunday. Musical entertainment from Dougie Downie, Gareth Hughes, David Rodgers, Phil Clayton and Chris Achenbach followed in the marquee.

“We had such a good turnout it would be silly not to do it again,” Susan added. “We are very grateful to everyone who donated money to help make this happen.

“Our thanks go to Adam Purves who paid for our air time on Radio Borders and Richard who has been a great source of information and advice, Levin Motors who also put up one of our signs Selkirk christmas lights committee who we helped put up the tents for Scotts Selkirk, Lochcarron for the mulled wine mugs, Bowhill Estate and the standard bearers. Thanks also to the rotary and community shed for providing additional stewards and a number of local businesses and individuals who all gave smaller but much appreciated donations

“If people still wish to donate they can do at the Scott’s Selkirk shop.”

Musicians play in the Haining marquee after the event.

Rowland’s last pop-up shop of the year will take place at No 5 on Saturday, November 15.