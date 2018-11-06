Selkirk rugby player banned from road for drink-driving

A Borders rugby player has been banned from the road for a year for driving a car owned by his club while twice the legal alcohol limit.

Selkirk winger Nico Pavlovski pleaded guilty at the town’s sheriff court to committing that offence during the early hours of Friday, October 12.

When breathalysed by police, the 26-year-old was found to have a breath-alcohol count of 44 microgrammes, double the legal limit of 22.

The court was told that the French national, from New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean, had left a pub in the town at 12.30am and decided to drive the club-sponsored car a distance of 50 metres to a takeaway.

The police were informed, and he was traced to his home address in West Port.

The engine of the vehicle was still warm when they arrived, and he accepted he had been driving it.

In addition to a 12-month disqualification, Pavlovski, employed as a labourer, was fined £500.

He has only been with Scottish National League division one outfit Selkirk since the start of this season.