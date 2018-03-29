Selkirk rideout leads to £1,900-plus handout

Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association has handed out more than £1,900 raised by its annual charity rideout last September to five good causes, taking the total it has shared out over the last five years to almost £10,000.

Selkirk’s Argus Playgroup and Haining Trust, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Borders Macmillan centre fund were given £400 apiece, and £321 was donated to Marie Curie.

Haley Blair and Gail Kimber, Bryan Hoggan, Anne Weir, Karen Wilson and Matthew Stanners respectively were presented with cheques for their organisations by Alasdair Craig, Scott Tomlinson, James Cheyne and Gary Guthrie twice at Selkirk Conservative Club.