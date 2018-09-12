Selkirk Rally set to bring visitors to Sunderland Hall

Over 1,000 types of vehicles from military and vintage to steam and commercial will descend upon the Borders this weekend.

The annual Selkirk Rally, held at Sunderland Hall, near Lindean, takes place this Sunday, and promises, as ever, to have something for every visitor.

Last year's event at Sunderland Hall.

This year’s event celebrates 70 years of the Land Rover,

Aside from the show ring enteratinment, there’ll also be a funfair and treasure hunt, an auto jumble, trade stalls, food and bar available.

Gates open to the public at 11am.

The previous day, a scenic run leaves from the field at 11am.

There’s free parking and entry is £8, with children under 16 going free.