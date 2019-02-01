Selkirk police constable admits sending online child sex messages

A Borders police officer boasted on a social media platform about engaging in sexual activity with his daughter even though he hasn’t got any children, a court has been told.

Ryan Ballard claimed to be a father of three when he registered on ChatStop and sent several sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer.

The 51-year-old constable said in his profile that he was a bisexual married man with two sons aged 11 and 15 and a daughter aged nine.

Between May 15 and August 29 last year, he sent chatroom messages to the undercover officer confessing to supposed inappropriate behaviour towards the girl and describing what he had done sexually with her.

However, although Ballard was married at the time, he has no children, Selkirk Sheriff Court heard.

The undercover officer, based in the south east of England, reported Ballard’s messages to the internet investigations unit at Police Scotland, and Ballard was suspended on August 31 and charged.

Ballard, of Selkirk, has since split from his wife and is now involved in a new relationship, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of sending offensive messages and sexually explicit messages regarding both older and younger children over the course of three months.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison deferred sentence until Monday, March 11, for the production of background reports.