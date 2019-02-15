Selkirk pensioner banned from road for drink-driving

A pensioner has been banned from the road for 12 months after admitting drink-driving.

John Baird, 68, had 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, exceeding the legal limit of 67 milligrammes, in two streets in Selkirk around midday on August 19.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that police received a telephone call telling them to be on the lookout for a drink-driver in the town centre.

When police stopped Baird’s car in Forest Road there was a smell of alcohol coming from him.

He was taken to Hawick police station but there were issues with the intoximeter for a breath sample and also for getting a blood sample, so a urine sample was obtained instead.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had only consumed one pint of beer that day but had been out the night before.

He added: “He had taken the view he was all right to drive.”

As well as being banned, Baird, of Heatherlie Terrace, Selkirk, was fined £240.