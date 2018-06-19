Selkirk man smashed windows in drunken rage over visit by fancy-dress druid

A man smashed windows at his partner’s home in a drunken rage after seeing a man dressed as a druid going inside.

Alan Mercer popped into neighbour Andrea Plumb’s home in Selkirk on Friday afternoon to show off his ancient religious costume for a fancy-dress competition.

However, Ms Plumb’s partner, Daniel Hamilton, 29, of Buccleuch Road in Selkirk, was not amused and ended up being arrested for vandalism and breaching the peace.

He appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court after being held over the course of the weekend and pleaded guilty to both offences.

Procuator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “The accused has a long list of previous convictions, mainly for dishonesty fuelled by drink or drugs, but this is more down to passion.

“The relationship is rocky due to the accused’s alcohol problems.”

He described how Mr Mercer popped into her housae around 4pm wearing a druid outfit for a fancy-dress competition, causing Hamilton to become “highly agitated”.

Mr Fraser said that Hamilton left the flat but returned later and started throwing stones through its window.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “It was Selkirk Common Riding, and he fell off the wagon.”

Sentence was deferred for six months for good behaviour, with sheriff Euan Edmont telling Hamilton: “Get the windows fixed.”