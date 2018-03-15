Selkirk man’s name put on sex offenders’ register

A 37-year-old man has had his name placed on the sex offenders’ register for three years after admitting being in possession of indecent images of children.

David Keddie, of Ladywood, Selkirk, also pleaded guilty at the town’s sheriff court to causing or permitting indecent images of children to be taken.

The offences happened at a house in Back Row, Selkirk, between January 2003 and June 2017.

Keddie was also given a three-year community payback order with supervision and conditions controlling internet use.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him the sentence was an alternative to imprisonment.