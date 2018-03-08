Selkirk man denies catalogue of abuse over 10 years

A 44-year-old man will stand trial by jury at Jedburgh Sheriff Court next month accused of assaulting a woman on various occasions over a 10-year period to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Alexander Kenmuir, of Tower Street, Selkirk, is also charged with sexually assaulting the woman in May 2015 and, in the same month, assaulting a man by throwing a metal pole at him.

He is charged with repeatedly striking and kicking the woman to the head in various places in Galashiels and in Fairhurst Drive, Hawick, between September 2005 and June 2015.

Kenmuir denies pouring liquid on her, spitting in her face, striking her head against a wall, brandishing a knife at her, inserting a syringe into her groin area, punching her in the face and seizing her by the throat.

He pleaded not guilty on indictment to three charges.

Kenmuir is due to stand trial at a jury sitting beginning on April 23.