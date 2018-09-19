Selkirk man convicted of assault for taking off drunken woman’s leggings and underwear

A man has been convicted after a jury trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court of assaulting a woman by stripping her of her leggings and underwear.

Andrew Wiseman, 56, was found guilty of committing that offence while the woman, now 29, was lying intoxicated face down on a bed in his Anderson Road home in Selkirk in December 2016.

However, allegations that he sexually assaulted her and carried out a sex act on himself in her presence, all with intent to rape, were deleted from the charge.

Wiseman was found guilty of assault following a three-day jury trial.

Sentence was deferred until Thursday, October 18, for the production of background reports.