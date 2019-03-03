Selkirk man accused of stealing booze from town’s Co-op store

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Selkirk’s sheriff court after being accused of stealing alcohol from a shop he is banned from.

James Birchall is charged with stealing three bottles of spirits from the Co-operative store in High Street, Selkirk, on Tuesday last week and breaching bail conditions.

He appeared from custody and pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A trial date has been fixed for next month, and Birchall, of Selkirk, was remanded in custody in the meantime by sheriff Peter Paterson after no application was made for bail.