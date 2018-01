The top table at last Friday night’s Selkirk Incorporation of Hammermen Burns supper held in the town’s Lesser Victoria Hall.

Back row (speeches in brackets): Ian Walker (Immortal Memory), Graeme Legge (The Last Word), Andrew Bunyan (piper) and Michael Glendinning (vote of thanks). Front row: Neil Purves (The Lassies), 2017 Hammermen Standard Bearer Fraser Tough, Deacon Alan Tough and John Tullie (Tam O’ Shanter). Singers for the night were Jimmy Gibb, Drew Richardson and Tommy Knox.