Selkirk fiddle group need your votes

A Selkirk-based group is on the shortlist and looking for the public vote in the ‘People’s Choice Award’. Riddell Fiddles are shortlisted in the Epic Awards, the premier awards for voluntary arts and creative groups across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. Ten Scottish groups have been shortlisted for this year’s Epic Award, including a music festival, sewing project, two drama groups, book festival, fiddle group, orchestra, youth creative hub, craft group and Christmas event. Members of the public asked to vote for their favourite in the ‘People’s Choice Award’. Started in 2010, the Epic Awards shine a light on the achievements of volunteer-led arts group across the UK and Ireland, aiming to inspire others to get involved and participate in creative activities.

The Epic Awards are run by Voluntary Arts, who promote active engagement in creative, cultural activities. In previous years, winning or being shortlisted for an Epic Award has been a real boost for groups, who found their profile raised locally and nationally and that it helped with future fundraising efforts. The 2018 national winner and runner-up for Scotland will be selected by a panel of judges, while the ‘People’s Choice Award’ will be chosen by members of the public, who can vote online at www.epicawards.co.uk until voting closes on Wednesday 11 April.

Members of the shortlisted group came together at the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 24. Pictured above are Riddell Fiddles performing at the Epic Awards Shortlist Celebration event.

Photo credit: Derek Anderson