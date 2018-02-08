Selkirk eyesore being demolished to make way for flats

An eyesore building in the centre of Selkirk will soon be just a memory.

For over a decade the former Co-op, has been a cause for concern as its condition worsened.

It was included on a list of priority town buildings earmarked for subsidised repairs and renovation and efforts were made to cover up its ever-deteriorating stonework.

As far back as 2005, the organisers of Scott’s Selkirk covered the structure with poetry boards, resulting in it being dubbed ‘poets’ corner’ by locals.

It was placed on a buildings at risk Register in 2009, but a survey later revealed it was beyond saving and the corner site was removed from the grant scheme ahead of demolition work being carried out.

Now that work has started, and it is expected to be completed by March, with the construction of 10 flats by Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association to start immediately afterwards.

The £1.1m social housing development is due for completion sometime in the autumn.

Selkirk councillor Gordon Edgar is delighted the eyesore building will soon vanish from the High Street.

He said: “I am really pleased to see that it is finally getting done. It has been a blot on the town’s landscape for some time.

“There was a delay in the work getting started, but it is now going at apace and will be demolished quickly.

“I believe the timescale for the demolition and the rebuild is nine months.

“Demolition started in mid-January, and I’d expect the site to be cleared by March, when the building work will start, with the new flats to be completed by September or October.

“The work will enhance the area immensely and provide some much-needed housing in Selkirk.”