Selkirk drink-driver, 70, given year’s ban and £250 fine

A motorist in the habit of drinking a bottle of whisky a day has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Stuart Wilmshurst, 70, pleaded guilty to driving in various streets in Selkirk with a breath-alcohol count of 50 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on February 17.

In addition to the ban, he was fined £250.

Wilmshurst, of Mungo Park, Selkirk, was also fined £150 for having an expired driving licence.

Fiscal Graham Fraser said Wilmshurst told police he was an alcoholic and consumed a bottle of whisky a day.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had reached 70 years of age without ever having been in court before.

Wilmshurst added that he had cut out drinking since the incident.