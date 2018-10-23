Selkirk community produce thousands of poppies for spectacular cascade from parish church

Selkirk’s stunning poppy cascades was put in place on Friday, both at the town’s Parish Church and the Pant Well in the Market Place.

It certainly shows the true power of community involvement, and just how deeply the loss of 292 men in the First World War was felt throughout the Royal Burgh, as each and every family would have been affected in some way.

Now, 100 years on, volunteers across the town helped out to mark the centenary by knitting or felting poppies – more than 9,000 of them – attached to cargo nets, which cascade down from the church’s spire to the ground, and covers the top of the Pant Well.

Several volunteers gave up even more of their time over the last two Fridays to put the finishing touches to the display.

A few of the poppies are white, representing peace and some are purple, for the animals who died.

The original target was for 292 poppies to be made by members of the community – including the famous Selkirk Yarnbombers.

Justin Gilchrist and David Deacon install the poppies on the Pant Well in Selkirk's Market Place.

That target was quickly met, so a new target of 1,296, one for every Souter who went to war, was made – and just as quickly surpassed. The incredible final total is roughly equal to one for every person living in the Selkirk parish.

Thanking the volunteers, Mr Deacon said: “As a community, it’s been fantastic because people have organised little groups together.

“Some people have even used it for rehab, recovering from hospital operations.”

This Saturday, a memorial plaque commemorating the players and officials of the town’s rugby club who fell in the war will be unveiled at the Philiphaugh ground on Saturday, November 3, with a lunch prior to the unveiling costing £25 per head.

The town's retained firefighters were brought in to help with the tricky installation at the church.

The decorated Pant Well sets off the town's rejuvenated Market Place area beautifully.