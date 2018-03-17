Selkirk church hall to host charity talk

St John’s Church’s Monday club in Selkirk is to hold a talk on the role dogs play in transforming the lives of disabled people next week.

The talk, by Susan Fulton, representing the West Sussex-based charity Canine Partners, is being held in St Joseph’s Church Hall in High Street and not, as stated in the printed edition of this week’s Southern Reporter, at St John’s Church in Viewfield Park.

We apologise for the error.

The talk, on Monday, March 19, starts at 2pm. Entry is £1.50, and all are welcome.