Selkirk call centre’s expansion plans will create 150 jobs

A Selkirk office is creating 150 jobs, increasing its workforce to more than 400.

That recruitment drive will see the payroll at the town’s Hinduja Global Solutions call centre increase fivefold since 2015 by the end of next year.

Selkirk's Hinduja Global Solutions call centre.

HGS has now bought its Level Crossing Road site rather than continuing to lease it, hired a new management team and is launching a 12-month renovation programme.

The 150 new staff to be taken on will join 265 existing employees at the Indian-based company’s Selkirk site, up from 80 three years ago, and 44,500-plus worldwide.

HGS, founded in Bangalore in 2003, announced its latest recruitment drive here following a meeting between its global chief executive officer, Partha DeSarka, and Scottish Government deputy first minister John Swinney at its Indian headquarters.

Mr DeSarkar said: “I’m delighted to have met with the deputy first minister and to confirm HGS’s commitment to Scotland with the acquisition of our site in Selkirk.

“We are excited to bring continued economic growth to the location, and I am pleased to say that HGS will be offering up to 150 new job opportunities to the region over 2019.

“The location and people of Scotland deliver best-in-class performance for our growing roster of clients.”

Mr Swinney, also Holyrood’s education and skills secretary, added: “Hinduja Global Solutions are highly-valued investors and I am delighted with their continued growth in Scotland.

“The creation of 150 new permanent jobs in Selkirk, in addition to the security for the 265 existing employees there, is fantastic news for the local community.

“It has been a pleasure to meet Partha to discuss Hinduja Global Solutions’ significant investment in Selkirk and hear his enthusiasm for Scotland.”

That latest good news for Selkirk comes a week after uncertainty over the future of Spark Energy’s 400-plus staff at its headquarters in nearby Dunsdale Road was dispelled by its takeover by Ovo Energy, and it too has been welcomed.

Paul Lewis, managing director of Scottish Development International, said: “HGS is a global success, employing over 44,000 people worldwide, and we are delighted to be supporting its growth ambition in Scotland.

“The company has ambitious plans to develop a world-class call centre in Selkirk, which is testament to the skills and talent we have here.

“The meeting has been a great opportunity for us to hear more about this significant new investment in the south of Scotland and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Partha and the HGS team to cement the company’s commitment to Scotland.”

Jack Clark, chairman of Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce, added: “This has to be good news for the region.

“This demonstrates confidence in investment in our region with particular benefit to future employees of the company.

“The future continues to be uncertain, underlining how welcome this move will be to Selkirk.”

The expansion of the Selkirk site is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Selkirk’s customer contact centre, opened in 2002, is the company’s sole base in Scotland but one of three it operates in the UK, employing 1,500 staff between them, the others being at Preston in Lancashire and London.

They are among 75 offices it runs worldwide, generating total revenue of almost £470m last financial year.

For details of jobs coming up at its Selkirk office, go to recruitment@teamhgs.com