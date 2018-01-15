Selkirk buskers sound out would-be musicians

After a successful year of busking and trips (one group made it to Barbados last May), Selkirk-based Riddell Fiddles are grateful to the community for its support during 2017.

The junior band – Bannerfield Buskers (pictured performing in Ettrickbridge) – has a few spaces for would-be musicians, and P4/5 pupils are welcome to apply. Workshops are weekly in term time at Philiphaugh Community Centre on Fridays, from 2-3.30pm. Instruments and tuition are free, and the sessions are run by qualified tutors.

Anyone who is interested should get in touch with sheila@riddellfiddles.co.uk