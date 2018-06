A woman paid £12,500 in benefits she was not entitled over a period of five years has been given a night-time home curfew at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Emma Brown, 43, failed to declare a Royal Mail pension she was receiving while claiming employment support allowance.

That offence was committed at her home in South Port in Selkirk between July 2011 and February 2017.

Brown has been ordered to stay in her home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next 10 months.