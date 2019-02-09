Selkirk and London in the pink

Selkirk’s town hall spire was illuminated in pink on Monday night to mark World Cancer Day – and local fundraiser Elaine Monro went one better. She asked Borders MP John Lamont if he could arrange for the same to happen at the Houses of Parliament. He asked permission from the speaker of the house of commons, John Bercow, and it actually happened. Elaine and several other fundraisers went along to see the spectacle.

ed. But with four people diagnosed with cancer every hour in Scotland – more support is needed to help speed up advances and save more lives.

Darren Cool - 07792308722 - www.dcoolimages.com

Ahead of World Cancer Day, John also led a debate in Westminster which called for greater support for cancer sufferers in the Borders who have to travel for treatment.

John Lamont MP said: “I was delighted to help Elaine in securing this fantastic opportunity to highlight the scale of the challenge on World Cancer Day and the role we can all play in the fight against the disease.

“Cancer affects us all – here in the UK and all around the world. We can all work together to beat it, not just the hard-working researchers and NHS staff who help to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

“Small actions really can make a big difference to the lives of people affected by cancer. That’s why I hope people in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk will take inspiration from Elaine and show their support all year round.”

Elaine also took over First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s wardrobe at Holyrood in May last year, presenting her with a Friends of Cancer Research UK scarf, in a specially designed pink tartan. Profits from sales of the scarf go to fund crucial research.

Elaine said: “I’m grateful for the support of John Lamont MP in helping to make my idea a reality on World Cancer Day.

“It was incredible to see Westminster illuminated in pink and blue and I hope it will help to shine a light on the need for people, communities and countries to unite to help save more lives.

“Cancer never sleeps, so the Cancer Research UK Selkirk Committee will never stop trying to think of new and creative ways to raise vital awareness and funds to beat this devastating disease.”