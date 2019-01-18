Selkirk 25-year-old given unpaid work order for assaulting pregnant partner

A 25-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after he admitted assaulting his pregnant partner following a ‘Mad Friday’ night-out.

Paul Reynolds pleaded guilty to pushing his head against the woman’s head during a bust-up at her home in Cotgreen Road, Tweedbank, on December 22, 2017.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley told Selkirk Sheriff Court the couple had been going out for a year, and after moving in together she had fallen pregnant.

She explained how he had gone out socialising on what is known locally as Mad Friday” but had returned home with a torn jumper and missing a bank card.

The fiscal said: “The partner challenged him about the state he came home in, and it ended up with him pressing his forehead into her forehead.”

The court heard that the disturbance woke up two children aged seven and five in the house, and the partner told them to go and seek assistance from her next-door neighbour.

The partner then left the house with the children and stayed with the neighbour next door.

The matter was not reported to the police until the couple had split up some time after the incident.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Clinkscale said that her client is hoping to be reconciled with his partner.

Reynolds, now living in Ettrick Terrace in Selkirk, was ordered to carry out the 60 hours’ unpaid work over the course of the next six months.