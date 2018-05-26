Selkirk 21-year-old admits assaulting social workers

A woman has admitted assaulting two social workers.

Shannon Wilson, 21, pleaded guilty to carrying out those attacks at her home at the Green in Selkirk on December 19.

She punched one woman repeatedly to the arm and head to her injury and seized hold of another’s clothing.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow told Selkirk Sheriff Court: “She does recognise that this should not have happened.

“She suffers from an emotional personality disorder.

“She did sent a text message to one of the social workers to say she was sorry.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson told her: “These are serious charges – you assaulted two social workers who are trying to help you – but the court is sympathetic towards you.”

He deferred sentence for six months for good behaviour, telling her that he might impose an unpaid work order when the case next calls on November 5.