Search launched for missing Galashiels man

Police in the Borders are appealing for help to trace a 68-year-old man who has been reported missing from Galashiels.

Thomas Johnstone was last seen at 6pm last Friday in the Tweed Road area. He is known to travel throughout the country using public transport.

Thomas is described as white, 6ft 2ins, with brown/grey hair and a full beard and moustache, of muscular build and was wearing dark coloured dress trousers, a dark coloured polo shirt with stripes and black trainers when he was last seen. He was carrying a dark coloured holdall.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are keen to establish Thomas’s whereabouts as soon as possible, and anyone who believes they have seen Thomas is asked to contact us.

“We would also ask Thomas to get in touch with any family, friends or police and let us know you are safe and well.”

Any information to assist this inquiry can be passed on 101 quoting reference 3984 of Friday, May 4.