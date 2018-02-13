Scottish Lib Dem leader Rennie pays visit to Selkirk

Scottish Liberal Democrat party leader Willie Rennie has backed calls for a rethink over the closure of six Royal Bank of Scotland branches in the Borders.

He was in Selkirk showing his support to the party’s Selkirkshire ward by-election candidate Jack Clark on Monday, and told The Southern: “It’s a real concern that if you have got towns like this that are losing not just council services, but banks too, there is that slow deterioration in the level or services that you an expect.

“It you are going to have to a vibrant town centre you need a critical make up of services so it’s really important to hold on to facilities like the bank.

“There is a lot of empty shops in the town and that needs to be addressed.”

He added: “I do feel that RBS feel under pressure now and have misjudged what they were trying to do.

“There is a potential now that they will change their minds. The momentum is making a difference.”

Having just finished a morning door knocking in town ahead of this month’s by-election, Mr Rennie added: “It’s about time that the local area had a good candidate that is ready to stand up for the local area.

“There is quite a lot of support for Jack so there is a good chance that he could do well in the by-election.”