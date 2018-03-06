Scottish Borders Council chiefs to ask ministers to help pick up bill for tackling Beast from East

Council chiefs are to ask the Scottish Government to help pay the bill for its efforts to keep the Beast from the East at bay.

Scottish Borders Council asked ministers to make their Bellwin scheme emergency cash kitty, named after late Leeds City Council leader Baron Bellwin, Irwin Bellow, available, and that request has been given the thumbs-up.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “Following the prolonged spell of adverse weather, we raised the matter of financial assistance with the Scottish Government, and it has been confirmed that ministers will consider financial assistance for councils under the Bellwin scheme.

“This scheme exists to give special financial assistance to councils that face an undue financial burden as a result of large-scale emergencies, and we welcome this support being made available.”

Holyrood finance secretary Derek Mackay said: “This support will help local councils deal with any immediate and unforeseen costs resulting from the recent heavy snowfalls and ongoing cold weather.”

“Although we expect to have seen the worst of the severe weather, we’re aware there remains a flooding risk in some areas as the snow melts.

“The Scottish Government has been holding regular meetings of its resilience room to monitor the situation, and I would urge people continue to take care and to check for the latest guidance from Police Scotland.”