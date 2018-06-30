Scott Hutchison memorial bench planned for Selkirk

A memorial bench for Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison could be sited in Selkirk, thanks to fundraising fans who wanted to do something in his memory.

Donations flooded in from all over the world after a crowdfunding campaign was set up earlier this month to raise money for a bench and a plaque in Glasgow.

The idea of a second bench was mooted after the initial £1500 target was exceeded within a day of the Just Giving page (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scottsbenchpage) being launched.

With the total raised currently standing at over £8,000, Selkirk has come out on top in an online poll for the best place for a second tribute.

Ade Cartwright, 48, who set up the project, said: “I had no idea just how kind people would be, and how much we would raise. The response has been amazing.

“We are hoping to place a bench where people can meet, sing, celebrate the amazing love for Scott or gather their thoughts. The bench will be a place to celebrate Scott’s life and what he means to all of us.

“Plans are now in action for bench number two, and we can help so many charities as well.”

Scott, 36, was found dead on May 10 following a battle with depression.

A former pupil at Knowepark Primary and Selkirk High, he was the founding member of the indie rock band.

Formed in Selkirk in 2003, Frightened Rabbit recorded five highly-acclaimed studio albums including the top 10 hit Pedestrian Verse, released in 2013.

As well as contributing to the fundraising campaign, fans have come together on Facebook group Scott’s Bench to remember Scott and discuss their shared love of the band.

Money left over from the Just Giving page will be donated to charity in Scott’s name.