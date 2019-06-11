Scotland’s Strongest Man qualifier brings heavies and hundreds of supporters to Jedburgh

The country’s best heavy-weight athletes descended upon Jedburgh on Saturday in a bid to win the title of Scotland’s Strongest Man.

Seven competitors lifted more than 2,500kg of weight over five gruelling contests, spurred on by more than 800 spectators at Riverside Park.

The family-friendly event, which was brought to the region for the first time, also included a half time kids and dads tug o’ war challenge before free merchandise was fired from a t-shirt yielding cannon.

Organiser and referee Billy Little, of Wooler, said; “Considering the weather, which was wet and typically Scottish, we had great support on the day.

“Spectators came from as far north as Edinburgh, Dunfermline and Dundee and as far south as north-east England, St Albans and we even had a couple from France.

“It was great for the Borders. Quite a few of the hotels and restaurants benefitted in the town.

“Riverside Park was a perfect location - it’s a natural theatre for an event like this and we’ll be sure to be back next year.”

On the field Laurencekirk athlete Paul Benton took first place, followed by Aberdeen’s Louis Jack and Cumbernauld’s Scott Milne. They will compete at the UK’s Strongest Man finals in St Albans in July, which will be televised on Channel 5,