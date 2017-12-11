Santa Run was a ho ho whole lot of fun

More than 60 jingle bell joggers took part in this year’s Lauder Santa Run, held on Sunday, December 3.

Participants chose either a 1km or 5km run – and they were able to do it bedecked in a rather splendid Santa hat, which came free with the entry fee.

Monies raised went towards the running of the leisure centre, which is kept going by a committee of volunteers.

Catriona Derrick, who organised the event with Careen Paterson, told us: “It was a fantastic day, and we’ll be doing it again next year. In the summer, we hope to hold a colour run, where runners are covered in dye, which could get pretty messy!”