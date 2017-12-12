Santa Claus is star of show in Lauder

Santa Claus was the star attraction at this year’s Lauder Christmas lights switch-on.

Father Christmas took time out from his busy schedule to perform the honours at the event at Lauder Town Hall on Saturday and earlier in the day he chatted to children and handed out sweeties at the town’s public hall.

At Lauder's Christmas lights switch-on are Karen Miller, Wendy Robb, Laura Halliday, Kim McCabe and Denise Elliott.

There was a slight change to this year’s proceedings as, because of health and safety concerns, there was no parade with torches.

Christmas lights festival secretary Margot Douglas said that an estimated 200 to 300 people still turned out to join in the festivities, despite it being a bitterly cold afternoon and early evening.

Margot, a member of the festival lights committee for two decades, said: “Organising the parade is a lot of extra work, and we are only a small committee, so we weren’t really disappointed that it wasn’t staged this year.

“At the public hall, we had lots of entertainment for the children, with face-painting, a fairground ride and, of course, Santa, who spoke to all the children and handed out sweeties. We also had the Lauderdale Community Choir performing Christmas carols, a barbecue and mulled wine and mince pies, before we all wandered off to the town hall where Santa – who else? – turned on the lights.”

Summer Herdman, six, of Lauder, with Santa.

Special thanks go to Lauder in Bloom for Santa’s throne and help with his wonderful woodland grotto, she added.