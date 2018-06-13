Rugby star Ross Ford to declare Stow playpark open

Scotland rugby star Ross Ford is lined up to do the honours at the official opening of Stow’s new children’s playpark next week.

The former Kelso High School pupil, the national team’s most-capped player, is to cut the ribbon at the park next Wednesday, June 20, at 7pm as part of the village’s annual sports week.

That official opening by the 34-year-old Edinburgh hooker will mark the culmination of four years’ work by the park’s committee to provide new play equipment for youngsters of all ages.

It also coincides with a plea for new volunteers to help it keep the park looking its best.

All are welcome at Wednesday’s ceremony, says the committee.