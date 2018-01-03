Roy set to bid farewell to Jedburgh post office after 27 years

Jedburgh’s postmaster of almost three decades is set to bid farewell to customers as he closes his counter for the last time this month.

Roy Weatherup, postmaster at the town’s High Street post office for 27 years, will retire on Monday, January 22.

The 65-year-old took up the job back in 1990, having begun his career in the post office 12 years earlier in West Lothian.

Roy first worked as a banker in his native Ireland, before moving to Scotland to begin a career in the post office that was to span nearly 40 years.

The grandfather, who lives near Denholm with wife Marbeth, said: “I have seen a lot of changes in that time, but I have always enjoyed doing the post office.

“Between myself and Marbeth, we’ve 78 years’ post office service between us.”

Marbeth ran Selkirk post office for 38 years until her retirement last October, and the couple also ran Galashiels’ Gala Park office between 2010 and 2013.

In 2006, Roy relocated the Jedburgh post office from its original home, immediately next door, to its current base, and expanded it to include a gift shop and, for almost 10 years, play host to travel agent Border Global Travel.

Looking ahead to his retirement, he added: “I plan to take life a big easier, but we’ve still got a farm, so we’ve got that to keep us busy. There’s always something to do.”

The Post Office announced the relocation of the Jedburgh branch last month. Roy’s High Street branch will close at 1pm on January 22, with services transferring to the new branch at McColl’s in Exchange Street that afternoon.

Roy said: “It’s good that the town will still have a post office, and the people of Jedburgh should appreciate that.”

That same day, St Boswells post office will relocate up the road to the McColl’s store there.

In Innerleithen, a replacement van service is in operation while attempts to bring a branch back continue.

And in Melrose, postmaster John Collins has further postponed his retirement plans until a permanent home for the branch there is found.

The Post Office service will be available during the store’s opening hours, 7am - 10pm Monday to Sunday, offering an extra 59 hours service every week.

McColl’s Retail Group chief operating officer Dave Thomas, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers to the new home for Jedburgh Post Office. As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office regional network manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”