Row with girlfriend leads to £350 fine and year-long drink-driving ban for Selkirk 23-year-old

An argument with his girlfriend in his car has led to a man being banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

That’s because Alan Lambert was more than three times the legal alcohol limit while in charge of the vehicle, parked in Gala Park in Galashiels, during the early hours of November 18.

The 23-year-old, of Balnagowan Road in Selkirk, was fined £250 for drink-driving and another £100 for having no insurance.

He pleaded guilty to having a breath-alcohol count of 70 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

The court was told that at around 7.20am the police received a report about a vehicle with a man in it.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that officers came across the car in Gala Park and noted that it was parked at an angle, Lambert was in the driver’s seat and the engine was running.

Defence lawyer Colin Severin said his client had been at a house party with friends and was having an argument with his partner and had then got into the vehicle with her to continue that row.