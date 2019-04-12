Row in Peebles bookie’s leads to unpaid work order for 21-year-old

A man has been ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work for causing a disturbance at a bookmaker’s shop in Peebles.

Peter Morey, 21, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner bny shouting, swearing and screaming, knocking furniture over, striking out at staff members and spitting on the floor at William Hill’s High Street shop on October 3.

A not-guilty plea to attempting to punch an employee was accepted by the crown.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court a dispute started after a staff member asked Morey for ID as there is an age restriction of 21 on a machine in the shop.

Morey, of Dalatho Crescent, Peebles, objected to that request, and his mother then got involved in the argument as well, the court heard.