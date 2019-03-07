Rotary’s polio campaign putting down roots in Kelso

The eastern entrance to Kelso is blooming with crocuses, many purple, thanks to the town’s Rotarians.

This is Kelso’s contribution to Rotary’s ongoing worldwide campaign to eradicate polio. The Purple4Polio initiative raises funds and awareness of the organisation’s efforts to achieve this aim. When a child receives their life-saving polio drops on mass polio-immunisation days in many countries, their little finger is painted with a purple dye so it is clear they have received their life-saving vaccine.

This weekend, Rotarians are collecting at the Mayfield Garden Centre in Kelso for funds to buy more crocus bulbs to plant out in the autumn, continuing their efforts to brighten up all approaches to the town.

At last week’s meeting of Kelso Rotary Club, speaker Margaret Jeary, author of ‘Birnie Bairn – a Morayshire Childhood 1944-1957’, delivered a talk entitled ‘Scotland, a look beyond the obvious’. This presentation enthralled members with the good things to look at, and was also supplemented by interesting and amusing stories, mainly from folklore.