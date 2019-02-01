Robust recovery by Reivers after going behind

Fjordhus Reivers 5s...........4

Dunbar Ladies 1s................2

Fjordhus Reivers 5s enjoyed a competitive game against the hard-hitting Dunbar Ladies 1s squad on Saturday at Tweedbank

The Borders ladies came back impressively after slipping behind against their East Lothian visitors, reports Ashley Prentice.

Dunbar took the lead early in the game with a powerful shot on target.

With a few phases of play, Reivers then settled into their attacking game and applied sustained pressure on the Dunbar defence.

The 5s were rewarded with three smart goals in the first half.

The second half continued in the same manner, with Reivers playing fast-paced, positive hockey from defence through to the strikers.

One final goal was scored by each team before the full-time whistle to make the overall score 4-2 in favour of the Reivers.

The Fjordhus Reivers 5s have extended their thanks to Helen Montgomery for umpiring the game, as well as to all their supporters.”