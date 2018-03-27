Robbie found safe and well

Police have confirmed that the missing 16-year-old boy from Lilliesleaf, Robbie Thompson, has been traced safe and well.

It will come as a huge relief to his family, who reported him missing after he was last seen at around 11.30pm on Sunday, March 25, and had not been in contact with friends or family.

However, since we posted the story of the hunt for Robbie on our Facebook page at 5pm last night, the story was shared more than 240 times by our readers, who pulled out all the stops to help find the youngster.

A police spokesman said: “Officers wish to thank public and media for their assistance with our appeal.”