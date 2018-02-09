Roadworks start next week on A698 near Jedburgh

A stretch of a Borders road hit by four tragedies in the space of six years is to be closed for seven days later this month for resurfacing.

The A698 Hawick-Tweedmouth route will be shut during the day at Knowesouth, between Jedburgh and Hawick, from Monday, February 19, to Friday, February 23, and then again on Monday and Tuesday, February 26 and 27.

It will be closed from 9am to 4.30pm daily.

Preparatory works will get under way next week. They will begin on Monday, February 12, and continue until Friday, February 16, again between 9am and 4.30pm daily.

Traffic lights will be in operation during those five days of preparations.

The road will be open over the weekends of February 17 and 18 and again on February 24 and 25 to keep disruption to a minimum.

A temporary 30mph speed limit will be in force on the Knowesouth section of the A698 from February 12 to 27.

Advanced warning signs have been put up to advise drivers of the forthcoming roadworks.

Diversions will be signposted during the seven days of roadworks.

Eastbound traffic will be directed to travel via the A7, A699 and A68, with westbound traffic going the opposite way.

A demand-responsive shuttle bus will be run between Knowesouth and Jedburgh by travel firm Peter Hogg following the current No 20 service’s timetable. It can be booked in advance by calling 01835 863755.

School buses will be allowed through the closed section of road.

The stretch of the A698 being resurfaced is part of a 10-mile stretch of the route that claimed four lives in six years.

Two of the fatal accidents responsible occurred at Knowesouth – those that killed Sarah McIntyre, 35, of Hawick, in 2010 and Leon Ali, 24, also of Hawick, in 2016 – and two were further afield – one near Timpendean Farm Cottages that left Dale Whillans, 18, of Hawick too, dead in 2015 and another near Ashybank in 2016 that claimed the life of Kirsty Parker, 34, of Denholm.

Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “This is an important resurfacing scheme which will provide an improved road for users of this busy route.

“We have tried to minimise the impact on local people and businesses by making this scheme a daytime closure which will not operate at weekends, while local businesses can still be accessed during the closure.

“We thank local people and road users in advance for their patience during these works.”