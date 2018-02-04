Roadworks about to get under way at Borders General Hospital junction

Works aimed at improving road safety near the Borders General Hospital in Melrose will get under way tomorrow, February 5, and will continue until the middle of next month.

The long-awaited A6091 Melrose bypass road safety improvement scheme is expected to take about six weeks to complete.

This route is used by around 11,400 vehicles a day, and the works are intended to improve the safety of road users making left or right turns at the junction by introducing a new traffic light system.

In addition, a ‘hurry-on’ system will be installed to improve the flow of traffic and allow ambulances to get in and out more quickly.

Access to the hospital, the Huntlyburn Ward, ambulance station and Busy Bees nursery will be maintained throughout the works, and ambulance services will be operating as normal.

The scheme will be constructed using a temporary traffic light system, with single-lane closures, and no significant delays are anticipated.

Advance notice signs are in place, and patients with appointments at the hospital scheduled during that time have been informed of the works.

NHS Borders chairman John Raine said: “We are pleased that these important road safety works will soon be under way.

“ This will ensure that the junction to the Borders General Hospital is much safer for our patients, visitors and staff.

“To deliver these improvements, we are working closely with partners at Transport Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland and Amey.”