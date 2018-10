The A6089 road between Gordon and Kelso has been reopened following a collision earlier this afternoon between a car and a tractor.

Police were called to the incident at around 12.15pm today, and the road was closed off in both directions at the junction with the A6105.

A police spokesperson told us: “One person was taken to the Borders General Hospital by the ambulance service, but their condition is unknown.

“The road was reopened at around 2.25pm.”